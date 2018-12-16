Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid scoring in loss

Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Magic.

The second-year guard has now dropped at least 20 points in six of his last nine games, averaging 21.6 points, 3.7 boards, 2.1 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that stretch. Mitchell isn't yet providing a lot of fantasy value beyond his scoring, but as the focal point of the Jazz offense, his usage rate gives him a very stable floor.