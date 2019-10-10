Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid start to preseason

Mitchell (rest) totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during the Jazz's 133-99 preseason loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Mitchell was efficient in his first taste of preseason action after having sat out last Saturday's exhibition opener. The third-year guard is looking to develop a bit more efficiency in his game after generating sub-44.0 percent success rates from the floor over each of his first two pro seasons. Mitchell may have a bit less defensive attention on him this coming season, considering the offseason additions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, although that could also led to a slight downturn in usage for him.