Mitchell delivered 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

Mitchell helped ensure the Jazz locked up a playoff spot, posting a game-high scoring total and eclipsing the 20-point mark for the 11th time in the last 12 games overall. The dynamic rookie may be playing his best basketball of an excellent rookie season during the stretch run, certainly a welcome sign for Utah's postseason prospects. Factoring in Sunday's line, he's averaging 23.5 points (on 50.7 percent shooting), 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals across four April contests.