Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads victory with team-high point total
Mitchell contributed 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
Mitchell's scoring total was a team high and sixth straight effort of greater than 20 points. The rookie has quickly risen to the level of the Jazz's offensive linchpin, and he's been even more involved of late. Factoring in Saturday's line, he's put up at least 20 shot attempts in six consecutive games and has drained multiple threes in all of those contests. Considering he complements his typically solid shooting with over 80.0 percent accuracy from the free-throw line, Mitchell's fantasy stock continues to soar regardless of format.
More News
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...