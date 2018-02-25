Mitchell contributed 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

Mitchell's scoring total was a team high and sixth straight effort of greater than 20 points. The rookie has quickly risen to the level of the Jazz's offensive linchpin, and he's been even more involved of late. Factoring in Saturday's line, he's put up at least 20 shot attempts in six consecutive games and has drained multiple threes in all of those contests. Considering he complements his typically solid shooting with over 80.0 percent accuracy from the free-throw line, Mitchell's fantasy stock continues to soar regardless of format.