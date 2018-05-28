Mitchell (foot) has been sporting a walking boot recently for precautionary reasons, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell has been in a walking boot since suffering a left foot injury in a Game 5 loss to the Rockets at the start of May. Despite the extended time in the boot, Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey confirmed Monday that it was merely a precautionary measure, so it doesn't appear to be anything that will extend into training camp or the 2018-19 campaign. The exact injury is reportedly to the webbing between Mitchell's 4th and 5th toes on his left foot and while it seems to be just a minor ailment, it's unclear exactly when he'll be back to full strength.