Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stars in double OT loss

Mitchell posted 38 points (14-35 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 46 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Mitchell did more than his fair share in trying to lead the Jazz to victory, posting a team-high scoring total and checking in second only to Joe Ingles in made three-pointers for Utah on the night. However, the second-year pro did come up short at both the end of regulation and the first overtime period, getting a shot blocked by Jerami Grant in the former and missing a jumper in the closing seconds of the latter. Those were essentially the only true blemishes on the night for Mitchell, who otherwise equaled a season high in scoring while eclipsing the 30-point mark for the first time since Jan. 23. If Friday serves as an indication, the 22-year-old seems poised to reward both fantasy owners and the Jazz handsomely during the upcoming playoff push.