Mitchell (ankle) is starting Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mitchell was a game-time decision heading into Friday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through his ankle injury after he went through pregame warmups. The Jazz will be back at full strength in Game 6 with Mike Conley (hamstring) also starting.
