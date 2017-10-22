Mitchell will get the start in place of Rodney Hood on Saturday against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Hood slated to miss at least one game with a strained calf, Mitchell will make his second start of the season at shooting guard, as Joe Ingles shifts to small forward. The rookie out of Louisville was impressive in summer league and the preseason but has hit just four of his first 18 field goal attempts through Utah's first two games.