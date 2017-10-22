Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Starting in place of Hood
Mitchell will get the start in place of Rodney Hood on Saturday against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Hood slated to miss at least one game with a strained calf, Mitchell will make his second start of the season at shooting guard, as Joe Ingles shifts to small forward. The rookie out of Louisville was impressive in summer league and the preseason but has hit just four of his first 18 field goal attempts through Utah's first two games.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Late addition to starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Could see expanded role Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 26 points Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads bench in scoring Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in return to lineup•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Expected to play Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....