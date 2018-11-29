Mitchell will start Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.

After missing the past two games with a rib contusion, Mitchell will resume his starting role Wednesday, pushing Royce O'Neale to the bench. Mitchell has had a bit of a disappointing season especially considering the Jazz's poor start, but is still managing 20.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.6 steals in 32 minutes per game.