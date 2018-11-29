Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Starting Wednesday
Mitchell will start Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
After missing the past two games with a rib contusion, Mitchell will resume his starting role Wednesday, pushing Royce O'Neale to the bench. Mitchell has had a bit of a disappointing season especially considering the Jazz's poor start, but is still managing 20.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.6 steals in 32 minutes per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out again Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out vs. Kings•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will not return Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-high scoring total in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.