Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Starts against Thunder
Mitchell (toe) will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Mitchell was listed as probable heading into tipoff, so his ultimately availability doesn't come with much surprise. He's coming off a two-game absence, but the rookie was averaging 34.7 minutes over his previous 10 game before suffering the injury.
