Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Status for Saturday unclear
Mitchell (hamstring) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.
"Questionable" is more of a default designation at this point, as the Jazz have not issued an official update on Mitchell, who missed Friday's game with soreness in his hamstring. Mitchell did warm up before the game, which has to be viewed as a positive indication, but his availability for Saturday could again end up being close to a game-time call. Rookie Grayson Allen got the start in Mitchell's place Friday night.
