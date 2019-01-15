Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stays hot against Pistons
Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Pistons.
After the game, Mitchell credited a courtside heckler for motivating him, but the second-year guard hasn't seemed to need much incentive lately to fill up the bucket. He's scored at least 26 points in six straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and the hot streak has carried his numbers on the season back up to the level he reached in his breakout rookie campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues tear with 34 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Efficient night Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 33 points in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 on 24 shots•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 points in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 18 points•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.