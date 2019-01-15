Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stays hot against Pistons

Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Pistons.

After the game, Mitchell credited a courtside heckler for motivating him, but the second-year guard hasn't seemed to need much incentive lately to fill up the bucket. He's scored at least 26 points in six straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and the hot streak has carried his numbers on the season back up to the level he reached in his breakout rookie campaign.