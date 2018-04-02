Mitchell supplied 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.

The rookie was on fire from in front of the arc, turning in his highest shooting percentage (66.7) since Feb. 2 in the process. Mitchell has also eclipsed the 20-point mark in nine straight games, a stretch that also includes a 35-point tally. The combination of his steady and robust scoring contributions with his equally strong work in rebounds, assists and steals continues to keep Mitchell's fantasy value at elite levels during the fantasy postseason.