Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Still displeased with Gobert

Due to Rudy Gobert's reckless behavior during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the relationship between him and Donovan Mitchell "doesn't appear salvageable," Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic report.

Days before testing positive for coronavirus, video surfaced of Gobert purposely touching microphones, and he was also reportedly careless about his contact with teammates and their belongings. His behavior has clearly upset fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, and it's not clear if their relationship will ever recover. Notably, Mitchell was vocal on a video call with Good Morning America in mid-March. While the organization remains hopeful that the pair will eventually come to see eye-to-eye, things aren't promising currently.