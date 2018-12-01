Mitchell scored 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.

After missing a couple of games due to sore ribs, Mitchell's come roaring back, dropping 59 points over the last two contests. Despite some early inconsistency and minor injuries, the second-year guard is showing no signs of a sophomore slump, scoring 20 or more points in 12 of 19 games and averaging 21.6 points a night.