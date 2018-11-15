Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles again Wednesday
Mitchell was limited to 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.
Mitchell played only 25 minutes, as the Jazz faced a huge deficit and scored only 22 points in the second half. The second-year guard is now a combined 6-of-23 shooting over his last two games for 22 combined points.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Probable Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Plays through ankle injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...