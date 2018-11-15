Mitchell was limited to 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.

Mitchell played only 25 minutes, as the Jazz faced a huge deficit and scored only 22 points in the second half. The second-year guard is now a combined 6-of-23 shooting over his last two games for 22 combined points.

More News
Our Latest Stories