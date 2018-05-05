Mitchell mustered just 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 31 minutes during Utah's 113-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Mitchell's shot has suddenly gone cold over the last two games, as he's drained just 10 of 37 attempts from the floor during that span. The rookie had been stellar over the Jazz's first seven playoff games, and he'd largely made up for his shooting struggles in Game 2 by dishing out 11 assists. However, he couldn't come close to approximating that level of production in any category Friday. A resurgence from Mitchell figures to be pivotal to Utah's hope of evening the series at 2-2 in Sunday's Game 4.