Mitchell (hamstring) finished Friday's preseason matchup against the Suns with eight points (3-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three turnovers across 26 minutes.

Mitchell missed the team's previous contest due to a hamstring injury, but the fact that he played a full 26 minutes Friday indicates he's completely over the injury. That said, Mitchell really struggled offensively in extended action, shooting a brutal 18.7 percent from the field and missing all four of his three-point attempts. He'll have two more preseason contests to work out the kinks in his shot before a regular-season opener against the Nuggets on Oct. 18. Mitchell's role for the upcoming season is still somewhat cloudy, though the Jazz recently lost Dante Exum (shoulder) for the season, which should open up a few more minutes for Mitchell in the backcourt.