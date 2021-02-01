Mitchell posted 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Nuggets.
Excluding the Jan. 26 game where he suffered a concussion that sidelined for two games, this was Mitchell's lowest scoring output of the season. His overall play was sloppy, though, as he also committed five turnovers -- tying his season-worst mark. Mitchell has been a key figure in the Jazz's success this season, though, and he should return to form quickly. His next chance to feature will come Tuesday at home against the Pistons.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Available for Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Upgraded to probable for Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Placed in concussion protocol•