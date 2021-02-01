Mitchell posted 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Nuggets.

Excluding the Jan. 26 game where he suffered a concussion that sidelined for two games, this was Mitchell's lowest scoring output of the season. His overall play was sloppy, though, as he also committed five turnovers -- tying his season-worst mark. Mitchell has been a key figure in the Jazz's success this season, though, and he should return to form quickly. His next chance to feature will come Tuesday at home against the Pistons.