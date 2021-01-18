Mitchell posted 18 points (7-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nuggets.

Mitchell only shot 35 percent from the field in the win, and that ended his streak of four straight contests with at least 25 points. Mitchell supplemented those scoring woes with a strong performance across the board, as he tied his season-high mark for blocks and registered his second-best performance of the season in the assists department. Considering the kind of scorer he's been this season, and the fact that he's still averaging 23.2 points per game, this might have been nothing more than an off night in terms of efficiency for the star shooting guard.