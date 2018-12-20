Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in win

Mitchell managed 17 points (5-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Warriors.

Mitchell finished with nine more field-goal attempts than points and just as many turnovers as assists. Some fantasy owners are likely punting field-goal percentage this week thanks to this shooting dud alone, but those in leagues that primarily value counting stats benefitted from Mitchell filling up the stat sheet in multiple departments. The sophomore continues to attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and the growing pains have been evident. Nevertheless, as the team's top offensive presence, Mitchell essentially has no choice but to keep firing away.