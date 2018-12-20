Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in win
Mitchell managed 17 points (5-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Warriors.
Mitchell finished with nine more field-goal attempts than points and just as many turnovers as assists. Some fantasy owners are likely punting field-goal percentage this week thanks to this shooting dud alone, but those in leagues that primarily value counting stats benefitted from Mitchell filling up the stat sheet in multiple departments. The sophomore continues to attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and the growing pains have been evident. Nevertheless, as the team's top offensive presence, Mitchell essentially has no choice but to keep firing away.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid scoring in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sloppy performance in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient in loss Sunday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...