Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field

Mitchell only scored 11 points (3-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-94 win at Boston.

Mitchell ended February with four straight games posting 30 or more points, but he has gotten off to a slow start in March. The 17.7 points per game are a downgrade compared to what he's done all year long, but the most worrisome stat is the fact that he's made just 37.3 percent of his shots and 29.2 percent of his three-point shots in three March contests. He will aim to turn things around Saturday at Detroit.