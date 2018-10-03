Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from floor Tuesday
Mitchell had 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Tuesday's preseason win over the Raptors.
While Mitchell was only 2-of-9 on two-point attempts, he was still a plus-18 in 25 minutes of action. The second-year guard is coming off of one of the better rookie campaigns in recent history and is expected to take another step forward in Year 2. If he can improve his efficiency -- particularly from beyond the arc (34% 3PT last season) -- Mitchell has the tools to be one of the top guard commodities in all of fantasy basketball.
