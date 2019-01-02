Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from three continue
Mitchell racked up 19 points (7-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and recorded four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes Tuesday against Toronto.
Mitchell managed to turn in a decent line despite making just 25.0 percent of his attempts from downtown and 30.4 percent of his field goals. He's notched five straight double-digit scoring totals despite his recent shooting struggles (29.7 percent success rate from three over that span). Even if he doesn't pull out of this slump soon, he's shown the ability to post solid lines even while struggling.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: One of few bright spots in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in 19 points in blowout•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nets 20 points in narrow loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid scoring in loss•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...