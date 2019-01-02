Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from three continue

Mitchell racked up 19 points (7-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and recorded four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes Tuesday against Toronto.

Mitchell managed to turn in a decent line despite making just 25.0 percent of his attempts from downtown and 30.4 percent of his field goals. He's notched five straight double-digit scoring totals despite his recent shooting struggles (29.7 percent success rate from three over that span). Even if he doesn't pull out of this slump soon, he's shown the ability to post solid lines even while struggling.