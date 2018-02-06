Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win
Mitchell managed two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.
Mitchell returned from a one-game absence with an illness, but he struggled on a night when most of his teammates had it going. As a result, Mitchell took a back seat, allowing Ricky Rubio and Rodney Hood, among others, the opportunity to flourish. Rubio in particular has been on a tear lately, which could lead to Mitchell spending a little bit less time with the ball in his hands going forward. Nevertheless, the Rookie of the Year candidate will likely shake off this subpar showing in the near future, and next on tap is Wednesday's road game against the Grizzlies.
