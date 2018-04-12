Mitchell offered 17 points (6-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Although his scoring total co-led the Jazz, Mitchell endured an extremely ragged night from the field. The rookie's 26.1 percent success rate was his worst since Feb. 5, and it snapped a six-game streak of at least 40.0 percent shooting. Despite the struggles Wednesday, Mitchell heads into the postseason in the wake of a spectacular first year in which he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.4 minutes over 71 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories