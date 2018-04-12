Mitchell offered 17 points (6-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Although his scoring total co-led the Jazz, Mitchell endured an extremely ragged night from the field. The rookie's 26.1 percent success rate was his worst since Feb. 5, and it snapped a six-game streak of at least 40.0 percent shooting. Despite the struggles Wednesday, Mitchell heads into the postseason in the wake of a spectacular first year in which he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.4 minutes over 71 games.