Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in loss
Mitchell converted 19 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers.
It was a lackluster game by Mitchell's standards on Sunday, as he only managed to convert 29.4 percent of his shots. With Ricky Rubio unavailable, ball distribution fell to Mitchell and he only collected five assists on the night.
