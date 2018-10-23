Mitchell finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 92-84 loss to Memphis.

Mitchell could not get anything going Monday, hitting just 6-of-17 from the field on his way to 14 points. Owners will just have to chalk this one up to being a poor performance and hope he is able to bounce back on Wednesday against the Rockets. It also needs to be remembered that Mitchell is in just his second season and these kinds of lackluster performances are sure to happen from time to time.