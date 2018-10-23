Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in Monday's loss
Mitchell finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 92-84 loss to Memphis.
Mitchell could not get anything going Monday, hitting just 6-of-17 from the field on his way to 14 points. Owners will just have to chalk this one up to being a poor performance and hope he is able to bounce back on Wednesday against the Rockets. It also needs to be remembered that Mitchell is in just his second season and these kinds of lackluster performances are sure to happen from time to time.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold late in high-scoring loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Delivers 24 points in season debut•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Heats up in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from floor Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Cleared for basketball activity•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sporting precautionary walking boot•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...