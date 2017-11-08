Mitchell scored eight points (3-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Sixers.

To say Mitchell struggled with his shot Tuesday is an understatement. On the positive side, Mitchell continues to get plenty of scoring opportunities and has played at least 30 minutes in three of the last four games. He won't provide much in terms of rebounds and assists, but expect plenty of scoring and three's from Mitchell going forward.