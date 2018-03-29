Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot Wednesday
Mitchell compiled 22 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Celtics.
Mitchell led the team in scoring once again, but only managed to connect on 7-of-20 from the field. He has been magnificent this season, however, has had some issues with his shot of late. He has only shot at least 50 percent in 2 of his last 13 appearances. Despite the inefficiency, he is still putting up gaudy numbers across the board and is going to be heavily involved as the Jazz look to secure a playoff position in the next week or two.
