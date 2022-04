Mitchell went to the locker room with a left hamstring injury during Monday's Game 5 against Dallas and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The severity of Mitchell's injury is unknown at this point, but his availability for Game 6 will be a key factor in this series. He's set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. If Mitchell is unable to go Thursday, Utah will need to lean more heavily on Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan Clarkson.