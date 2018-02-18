Mitchell defeated Larry Nance Jr. in the final round of Saturday's Verizon Slam Dunk, scoring 98 of a possible 100 on his two final-round dunks.

Both finalists leaned heavily on history in the competition, with Nance taking a pass from his father on one dunk and wearing his dad's jersey while duplicating one of his winning jams from 1984 on another, while Mitchell wore both a Vince Carter throwback jersey and a retro uniform for Jazz great (and fellow Louisville alum) Darrell "Dr. Dunkenstein" Griffith, complete with too-tight short shorts. Mitchell remains the favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals through 55 games, and his win here won't hurt his case at season's end.