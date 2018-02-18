Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Takes home Slam Dunk title
Mitchell defeated Larry Nance Jr. in the final round of Saturday's Verizon Slam Dunk, scoring 98 of a possible 100 on his two final-round dunks.
Both finalists leaned heavily on history in the competition, with Nance taking a pass from his father on one dunk and wearing his dad's jersey while duplicating one of his winning jams from 1984 on another, while Mitchell wore both a Vince Carter throwback jersey and a retro uniform for Jazz great (and fellow Louisville alum) Darrell "Dr. Dunkenstein" Griffith, complete with too-tight short shorts. Mitchell remains the favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals through 55 games, and his win here won't hurt his case at season's end.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shot goes cold in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 25 points in 38 minutes•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 27 points in win over Portland•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Bounces back with team-high scoring total•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores just nine points in victory•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...