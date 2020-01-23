Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Team-high 23
Mitchell posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal Wednesday night, as the Jazz beat the Warriors 129-96.
Mitchell hit the 4,500 point mark for his career, become just the sixth guard to do so in 200 games or less. The Jazz held a double-digit lead for the majority of the game or else Mitchell could have erupted. Nonetheless, it was an efficient showing in a season where Mitchell has seen overall improvement in most major shooting statistics.
