Mitchell offered 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.

The rookie's scoring total paced what was a balanced offensive effort for the Jazz against the injury-riddled Warriors. Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in six straight games, and he's supplemented his scoring with strong work elsewhere. Not only has he offered serviceable rebounding and assists contributions during that stretch, but he's logged multiple steals in four of the past five contests.