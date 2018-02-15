Mitchell accounted for 24 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.

With Ricky Rubio (hip) out for a third consecutive contest, Mitchell once again took his usage to another level, comfortably leading the Jazz in shot attempts on the night. That helped lead to Mitchell's fourth consecutive 20-point effort, which have all come in games in which he's put up the ball up over 20 times. The spectacular rookie had seen a two-game offensive downturn earlier in the month while battling an illness, but given the sheer volume of shots he's generating at the moment, he's highly likely to continue churning out his current level of production.