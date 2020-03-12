Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Tests positive for coronavirus
Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus after being evaluated following the postponement of the Jazz's game Wednesday versus the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The All-Star guard is the second known NBA player to test positive for the virus, joining teammate Rudy Gobert. Shortly after the news of Gobert's positive test broke Wednesday, the league elected to suspend operations indefinitely.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Poor offensive showing vs. Raptors•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 23, hands out eight dimes•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pops for 19 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.