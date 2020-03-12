Play

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Tests positive for coronavirus

Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus after being evaluated following the postponement of the Jazz's game Wednesday versus the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The All-Star guard is the second known NBA player to test positive for the virus, joining teammate Rudy Gobert. Shortly after the news of Gobert's positive test broke Wednesday, the league elected to suspend operations indefinitely.

More News
Our Latest Stories