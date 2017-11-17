Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: To start at point guard Friday
Mitchell will draw the start at point guard with Ricky Rubio (Achilles) out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell had been starting as of late, but at shooting guard. He handled much of the ball-handling duties anyway, but it appears he'll formally move to the point guard slot with Rubio out.
