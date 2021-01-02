Mitchell logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.
Mitchell struggled with ball control against Los Angeles, committing a season-high five turnovers in Friday's contest. He also failed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time this season, but he still ranked second on the team in scoring as the Jazz were able to pick up the win at home.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads Jazz with 23 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sinks go-ahead layup for the win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 21 in frigid shooting night•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid but unspectacular in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 15 to end preseason•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Reaches max extension with Utah•