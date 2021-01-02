Mitchell logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell struggled with ball control against Los Angeles, committing a season-high five turnovers in Friday's contest. He also failed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time this season, but he still ranked second on the team in scoring as the Jazz were able to pick up the win at home.