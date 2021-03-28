Mitchell posted 35 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

The Jazz swept the Grizzlies behind two-straight 35-point performances from Mitchell. When the guard gets hot, he's as deadly as any elite guard in the league. Mitchell is the offensive core of the 34-11 Jazz, who boast the best record in the NBA and have won five-straight games.