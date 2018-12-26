Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in 19 points in blowout

Mitchell provided 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

After Mitchell's breakout rookie season, his sophomore averages pretty much line up with his freshman campaign, but he's had his share of struggles with his jump shot. Both his field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage are noticeably lower through 30 games of action, and he's had his share of disappointing contests that have left owners scratching their heads. You still can't go wrong with his tantalizing ceiling and overall scoring output, however.