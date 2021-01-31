Mitchell (concussion) was upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, ... reports.
Mitchell looks like he'll likely return from a two-game absence due to a concussion thanks to the upgrade in his status. Joe Ingles would figure to slide back to the bench with the likely return of the starting shooting guard.
