Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Upgraded to probable
Mitchell (illness) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell fell ill over the weekend, and while he played through the ailment to score 40 points on Friday in Phoenix, the rookie was held out of Saturday's win over the Spurs. All signs point to Mitchell returning to the lineup Monday, however, meaning Alec Burks will likely return to the bench.
