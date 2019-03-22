Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Usage rate climbs in loss

Mitchell put up 34 points (15-32 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes Thursday in the Jazz's 117-114 loss to the Hawks.

It's the fourth time this season that Mitchell has put up 30-plus shot attempts, and he was able to convert at a respectable 46.9 percent clip. Since opening March with 15 assists in the Jazz's first two games of the month, Mitchell has failed to top six dimes in any contest. It's difficult to envision his assist totals climbing back up so long as Ricky Rubio is healthy, but Mitchell should continue to pour in the points and triples for fantasy managers on a regular basis.