Mitchell and the Jazz will not play Wednesday against Washington after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Jazz will not play Wednesday, as the Wizards have multiple players in contact tracing. As a result, Utah's next opponent will be the Hawks on Friday.
