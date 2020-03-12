Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Wednesday's game postponed
Utah's game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday has been postponed, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
The NBA has yet to provide an official statement on the postponement, but it's likely connected to the ongoing concerns regarding coronavirus. Both teams were on the court just prior to opening tip before returning to their respective lockers rooms. The Jazz are next scheduled to play versus the Pelicans on Friday.
