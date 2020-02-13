Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Well-rounded performance in win
Mitchell managed 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 win over the Heat.
Mitchell has gone for at least 23 points in three straight games, which have all been victories. His other counting stats resulted in 41.0 fantasy points -- his most since Jan. 27 against the Rockets (51.6) and his 20th time crossing the 40-fantasy-point threshold this season.
