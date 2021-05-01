Mitchell (ankle) will be re-evaluated in another week, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
The medical staff looked at Mitchell's ankle Saturday, and it was determined that he needs to stay out at least one more week. While he's sidelined, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles should continue seeing increased usage.
