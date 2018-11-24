Mitchell (ribs) will not return to Friday's game against the Lakers.

Mitchell accumulated just four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3PT), three rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes before leaving the game. Royce O'Neal, Alec Burks, Grayson Allen, and Dante Exum are all candidates to see more minutes should he ultimately miss some more time. His next chance to return is Sunday against the Kings.