Mitchell (ankle) will make his return for Wednesday's Game 2 against Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell's surprise absence from Sunday's Game 1 was among the dominant narratives of the weekend, as it appeared the star guard was pushing to play, while Utah's medical staff made the final call to hold him out. Game 2 won't arrive for another two days, but the Jazz have already clarified that Mitchell will be available for what will be his first action since April 16. A sprained ankle sidelined the Louisville product for the final 17 games of the regular season, but he was able to log three practices last week and was a full participant in Monday's session.