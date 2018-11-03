Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Saturday
Mitchell (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Nuggets, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell was previously listed as probable, so news of his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He'll presumably re-enter the starting five, which would push Grayson Allen back to the bench.
