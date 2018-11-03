Mitchell (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Nuggets, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell was previously listed as probable, so news of his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He'll presumably re-enter the starting five, which would push Grayson Allen back to the bench.

